06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 21:58 BST

Reading In For Liverpool Star, Weighing Up Permanent Move

 




Reading have made a fresh approach to Liverpool in a bid to land Ovie Ejaria and could be willing to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis. 

The Royals are keen on Ejaria, who spent the second half of the season on loan at the club, but have not yet managed to work out an agreement with Liverpool.


 



The Championship club are not giving up however and, according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, have again approached Liverpool about Ejaria.

Reading were looking to sign Ejaria on loan, but are weighing up snapping him up permanently.

 


The 21-year-old made 16 appearances for the Royals in the Championship last season, scoring once, and made a positive impression.


 


Ejaria is well down the pecking order at Liverpool and was shipped out on loan last summer, to Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

He played on a regular basis for the Scottish giants, even turning out in the Europa League, but failed to settle north of the border and the loan was terminated.

 


Ejaria has made eight appearances at senior level for Liverpool.

 