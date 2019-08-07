Real Betis Feel Negotiating Tactics With Tottenham Over Giovani Lo Celso Paying Off

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis' strategy to call off talks with Tottenham Hotspur in the expectation the Premier League club would then return to the table with a new offer for Giovani Lo Celso has paid off.



The Spanish side have been sticking to their €75m asking price for the Argentine, which Tottenham have not been willing to meet.













Betis were so angered by Spurs' approach that they broke off the talks but, according to ABCdesevilla's Al Final De La Palmera, the Spanish were banking on Tottenham then coming back to the table with an improved proposal.



And their tactic has worked, with Tottenham coming in with a new bid based on a different formula to previous offers.



Betis feel the evidence is now there that Tottenham will continue to try to sign Lo Celso until the very end of the Premier League transfer window on Thursday.







However, it remains to be seen if Tottenham pushing through a deal for Lo Celso is in any way dependent on Christian Eriksen leaving.



Eriksen is into the final year of his contract at Tottenham and the club have been looking to offload him this summer.



Manchester United have been keen on Eriksen, but have called off talks on a deal as they feel the Dane does not want to move to Old Trafford.

