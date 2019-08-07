XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

07/08/2019 - 20:37 BST

Real Betis Haven’t Changed Conditions For Giovani Lo Celso Deal, Time Pressure Telling On Tottenham

 




Real Betis have not modified their demands for the exit of Giovani Lo Celso, with time pressure and the desire of Mauricio Pochettino to have the player pushing Tottenham Hotspur to do a deal. 

Tottenham have been holding talks with Betis to try to land the Argentina international, but have found the Spanish side to be tough negotiators.


 



Betis even called off the talks after they were angered by Spurs' approach and the way they were progressing.

Now though Spurs are closing in on Lo Celso and are confident of landing him before the Premier League transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

 


According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Pochettino has pushed Tottenham hard to go back into talks and put together a proposal to take Lo Celso to London.


 


It is also claimed that the time pressure of the early closing Premier League transfer window is playing its part.

Betis have not modified their conditions for Lo Celso's exit and the change in situation has come down to Tottenham promising to pay a good chunk of the fee up front.

 


A big fee coming all at once from Tottenham would give Betis a financial boost and has been looked upon favourably by the Spaniards, who can use the cash to finance other deals.

 