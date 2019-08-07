Sheffield Wednesday In Early Stage Talks To Sign Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday are in early stage talks with Newcastle United over signing winger Jacob Murphy, according to BBC Sheffield.



The winger spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship from Newcastle United with a spell at West Brom.













Murphy is again surplus to requirements at St James' Park this summer and several sides have been credited with holding an interest in signing him.



Fulham, Derby County and Hudderfield Town are all keen.



Sheffield Wednesday also want Murphy, but it is claimed talks to take him to Hillsborough are only at an early stage.







The Owls could have given themselves too much to do to get the deal over the line before the window closes on Thursday.



They also face significant competition for the winger's signature and it is unclear if Murphy has a preference over his next destination.



He made 15 appearances in the Championship last season over the course of his loan spell at West Brom and chipped in with two goals.

