Tottenham Hotspur Battling Against Odds To Sign Paulo Dybala

Tottenham Hotspur have the odds firmly against them in their push to do a deal for Juventus' Paulo Dybala before the transfer window slams shut for Premier League clubs on Thursday, according to the Guardian.



Spurs are looking to do business heading into deadline day and are closing in on Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.













Boss Mauricio Pochettino also wants to get Dybala in through the door before the window shuts, but the deal is proving to be a complex affair.



Dybala's wage demands are substantial, while there is also an issue over the player's image rights, which are held by a separate company.



All eyes are on whether Spurs can overcome the significant hurdles standing in the way of a successful swoop for the Juventus forward.







They are running out of time through due to the early closing Premier League transfer window.



Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with holding an interest in Dybala and the French champions have until 2nd September to do their business, meaning they have ample time to work on a deal.



Manchester United also tried to sign Dybala in recent days, but faced similar issues, while the player was not convinced about moving to Old Trafford.



