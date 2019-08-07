XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 16:02 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Faced Eye-watering Amount To Seal Philippe Coutinho Loan

 




Tottenham Hotspur would have had to pay over £25m to take Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan, according to the BBC

Spurs were keen to land the former Liverpool midfielder and opened talks over a loan move for the player to head to north London.


 



Barcelona were not willing to sell Coutinho, but were willing to sanction a season-long loan. However, the deal has been called off.

It is claimed that it would have cost Tottenham over £25m just to take the midfielder to the Premier League on loan for the season.

 


Tottenham would have been expected to have paid Coutinho's wages, while it appears that a loan fee was also a request from Barcelona.


 


Coutinho has struggled to make his mark in Spain since joining Barcelona from Liverpool in the January 2018 transfer window.

He has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou, but any switch to the Premier League now looks impossible due to the early closure of the transfer window in the English top flight.

 


Spurs are continuing to work on other deals and have an interest in Bruno Fernandes, Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala.
 