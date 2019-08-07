Tottenham Supremo Daniel Levy Blamed For Putting Obstacles In Way of Deal For La Liga Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is claimed to be the main reason that a move to Spurs for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has stalled.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen to land the former Liverpool midfielder and a loan deal to take the player to north London has been the subject of discussions between the two clubs.













However, the odds are against the move going through before the Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday and, it has been claimed in Spain, Levy is the man scuppering the deal.



Levy has, according to Spanish radio station COPE's El Partidazo de COPE programme, put a number of obstacles in the way of the move; it is unclear what the Spurs supremo's demands which caused issues are, but it has been claimed in England the cost of the loan would be a whopping £25m.



As such, the proposed move for Coutinho to Tottenham has all but fallen apart and does not look like being brought back to life, with little time left in the Premier League window.







Tottenham appear to be looking at other targets amid claims they are close to signing Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis.



They also still maintain an interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but have not yet reached an agreement with the Portuguese giants for his signature.



Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is also on the Premier League side's radar, but doing a deal to sign him is proving to be complex.



Coutinho could still move from Barcelona this summer, with transfer windows across Europe remaining wide open after Thursday.




