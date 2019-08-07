XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 16:27 BST

West Brom Amongst Championship Clubs Chasing Newcastle Striker

 




West Brom are amongst the four Championship clubs who are chasing Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Steve Bruce wants to keep the striker at Newcastle and has assured him that he is going to get opportunities to play in the upcoming season.  


 



But Gayle could effectively be a fifth choice striker at Newcastle and it could force him to again take the decision to drop a level down and play regularly in the Championship.

According to The Athletic, West Brom have rekindled their interest in the 28-year-old striker ahead of the end of the transfer window on Thursday.
 


Earlier in the summer, it was presumed that the striker’s wages could be a major hindrance in West Brom taking him to the Hawthorns in the ongoing window.
 



But the Baggies seem to be missing out on Albian Ajeti, who is reportedly on his way to West Ham this summer.

Therefore, the Championship club are again exploring the possibility of signing the Newcastle hitman.
 


But they are joined by at least three more Championship clubs in pursuit of Gayle.

The 28-year-old is a proven goalscorer in the second tier of English football with 59 goals in 100 appearances.   
 