06 October 2018

26 August 2018

07/08/2019 - 11:43 BST

West Ham Set To Beat West Brom To Striker Signature

 




FC Basel striker Albian Ajeti is set to snub a move to West Brom in favour a switch to the Premier League with West Ham United, according to a Sky Sports News’ 10:58 report.

Ajeti has been linked with a move away from Basel this summer with significant interest from England in his services.  


 



The 22-year-old striker has been on West Brom’s radar and the Baggies have been putting in a significant amount of groundwork to secure a deal to take him to the Hawthorns.

But West Brom are set to lose out to the lure of the Premier League as West Ham are now favourites to take Ajeti to the London Stadium this summer.
 


They are close to working out an agreement with Basel and are prepared to pay a fee in the region of £8m to get the deal over the line.
 



His agents also have a broad agreement on personal terms with West Ham and Ajeti will sign a contract worth £50,000 per week once he completes the move.

The striker will soon travel to England once the two clubs finalise the agreement and undergo a medical in order to get the deal over the line before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
 


He bagged 21 goals in all competitions and also scored against PSV Eindhoven in a Champions League qualifier at the start of the current campaign.   
 