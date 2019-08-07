Wigan Athletic Attempting To Hijack Barnsley’s Swoop For Leeds United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley have agreed a fee with Leeds United for Tom Pearce, but Wigan Athletic have now come in to hijack the deal, according to the Sun.



Leeds are ready to let the left-back move on and have thrashed out an agreement with Barnsley to see Pearce move to Oakwell.













He has held talks with Barnsley, but now Wigan have entered the chase and are looking to tempt the defender to move to the DW Stadium.



Joining Barnsley or Wigan would mean Championship football for Pearce and the defender appears to have a big decision to make over the coming hours.



He spent the second half of last season on loan in League One at Scunthorpe United.







Pearce had been expected to fight for a first team spot at Leeds when he broke through into the Whites' senior team in 2018 under then head coach Paul Heckingbottom.



However, he has struggled to win over Marcelo Bielsa and now looks set to continue his career away from Elland Road.



The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Leeds and has been capped by England up to Under-21 level.



