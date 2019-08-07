Wilfried Zaha Fuming After Crystal Palace Quote Everton Massive Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have been told by Crystal Palace that they will need to pay £100m to sign Wilfried Zaha, according to the Guardian, leaving the player fuming.



Toffees boss Marco Silva is keen to see Zaha added to the ranks at Goodison Park before the transfer window for Premier League sides to make signings closes on Thursday.













Everton have failed with offers for Zaha and have just seen their latest proposal of £70m plus James McCarthy (permanent) and Cenk Tosun (loan) knocked back.



Crystal Palace have instead told Everton that they will need to pay £100m to land Zaha, something which has left the player unhappy.



The Toffees are unlikely to present such an offer and if the Eagles do not soften their stance then the deal is considered to be dead.







Zaha feels Crystal Palace promised he could leave if a reasonable offer was made and is claimed to now be holding out for a move to a European side.



He does also have interest from Serie A in the shape of Napoli, and the Italians do not shut their transfer window on Thursday.



However, the jury is out on whether Carlo Ancelotti's men would agree to spend £100m on Zaha.

