XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/08/2019 - 11:30 BST

Wilfried Zaha Fuming After Crystal Palace Quote Everton Massive Price

 




Everton have been told by Crystal Palace that they will need to pay £100m to sign Wilfried Zaha, according to the Guardian, leaving the player fuming. 

Toffees boss Marco Silva is keen to see Zaha added to the ranks at Goodison Park before the transfer window for Premier League sides to make signings closes on Thursday.


 



Everton have failed with offers for Zaha and have just seen their latest proposal of £70m plus James McCarthy (permanent) and Cenk Tosun (loan) knocked back.

Crystal Palace have instead told Everton that they will need to pay £100m to land Zaha, something which has left the player unhappy.

 


The Toffees are unlikely to present such an offer and if the Eagles do not soften their stance then the deal is considered to be dead.


 


Zaha feels Crystal Palace promised he could leave if a reasonable offer was made and is claimed to now be holding out for a move to a European side.

He does also have interest from Serie A in the shape of Napoli, and the Italians do not shut their transfer window on Thursday.

 


However, the jury is out on whether Carlo Ancelotti's men would agree to spend £100m on Zaha.
 