Arsenal Still Waiting On Improved Everton Bid For Alex Iwobi

Arsenal are yet to receive an improved offer from Everton for Alex Iwobi ahead of the Premier League transfer deadline later today.



The Gunners rejected a £30m bid from Everton for the 23-year-old winger on Wednesday but showed a willingness to conduct negotiations over a transfer.













Arsenal want a fee in excess of £40m before agreeing to let the Nigeria international leave at such short notice this summer.



Iwobi has not been agitating for a move but is prepared to move to Goodison Park if the two clubs can work out an agreement over a fee on deadline day.





But according to The Athletic, Arsenal are still waiting for an improved bid from Everton for Iwobi, with the clock running down on the transfer window.









Everton are unlikely to make another move for Wilfried Zaha due to Crystal Palace’s excessive demands and Iwobi has been identified as a compromise target.



But with only a few hours left the window, Everton are yet to get back to Arsenal with an improved bid.





The Toffees seem to have prioritised signing a centre-back and are eyeing a move for Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo.

