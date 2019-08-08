Birmingham City Trying To Land Dinamo Zagreb Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Birmingham City are trying to pull off a late swoop to land Dinamo Zagreb hitman Mario Gavranovic.



Blues want another striker and pushed to land George Puscas from Inter, however they were beaten to the Romania international by fellow Championship side Reading.













They have now focused in on 29-year-old Gavranovic and are trying to get a deal over the line, according to The Athletic.



The Swiss hitman is on the books at Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and it remains to be seen if Blues are looking for a permanent move or a loan agreement.



He has already started the new season in Croatia, turning out twice for Dinamo Zagreb in the league.







Gavranovic, who is a Switzerland international, has also featured for the Croatian giants in their Champions League qualifying campaign.



He joined Dinamo Zagreb in the 2018 January transfer window and last term in Croatia registered 12 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.



A well travelled striker, the 29-year-old has played his football in Switzerland, Germany and Croatia.



