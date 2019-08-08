XRegister
06 October 2018

08/08/2019 - 18:24 BST

Birmingham City Trying To Seal Late Winger Loan

 




Birmingham City are trying to push the loan capture of Jefferson Montero over the line, according to the Sun

The 29-year-old wide-man is on the books at fellow Championship club Swansea City.


 



However, the Swans want to cut costs and have been looking to move Montero on this summer.

It had been thought the winger could join a European club, however he may now remain in the Championship.

 


Birmingham are trying to seal a loan deal for Montero, but the deal needs approval to go through.


 


Blues have faced frustration in the transfer market in recent days and lost out on forward George Puscas to fellow Championship club Reading.

Swansea signed Montero in 2014 and he spent the second half of last term on loan at West Brom.

 


An Ecuador international, Montero has won 64 caps for his country.

Birmingham have also been linked with a late move for Mario Gavranovic.


 