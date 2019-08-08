XRegister
08/08/2019 - 07:45 BST

Brighton Set To Lose Out On 22-Year-Old To West Ham

 




Brighton are set to lose out on Basel striker Albian Ajeti to West Ham United, according to the Sun

Ajeti has impressed with the Swiss giants and recently attracted interest from Championship side West Brom, though the striker has been aiming for a Premier League move.


 



Brighton were keen to take Ajeti to the south coast, but they have been beaten to the striker's signature by Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham.

The Hammers have been tipped to be paying a fee of £8m to land the 22-year-old from Basel.

 


Ajeti netted 15 times in 35 games for Basel over the course of last season and will now add to Pellegrini's striking options at the London Stadium.


 


Brighton are now looking elsewhere and are claimed to want to bring in a right-back and a striker before the window closes.

They are also tipped to push a season-long loan deal for Aaron Mooy over the line.

 


Brighton start the new Premier League campaign away at Watford on Saturday and it remains to be seen what fresh faces they have in the team.

 