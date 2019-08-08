XRegister
06 October 2018

08/08/2019 - 13:51 BST

Cardiff City and West Brom Knocked Back By Forward, Player Won't Move

 




Real Betis attacker Loren Moron has rejected late approaches from Cardiff City and West Brom. 

Unlike Spain, the transfer window will close for incoming deals for English Premier League and Championship clubs today at 5pm.


 



Both Cardiff and West Brom are in the market to add more firepower before the window closes until January and the pair put bids of €10m in with Betis for Moron.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the forward has rejected the proposals.

 


Moron does not want to leave Betis and is not tempted by the prospect of moving to either Cardiff or West Brom.


 


He is set to have further competition to play at Betis however as the club are expected to sign striker Borja Iglesias.

It remains to be seen if Moron chooses to rethink the proposals, but time is running out and Cardiff and West Brom could have already switched to other options.

 


He could still move on this summer, with windows elsewhere in Europe remaining open for business until 2nd September.

 