08/08/2019 - 13:18 BST

Chelsea Flop Danny Drinkwater Closing In On Burnley Move

 




Burnley are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan on Premier League transfer deadline day.

Other than an appearance in the Community Shield last season, Drinkwater did not play a single minute of football at Chelsea during the 2018/19 campaign.  


 



He has no future at Chelsea, even under new manager Frank Lampard, and the club have been looking to ship him out all summer.

And it seems he is finally on the verge of leaving Chelsea as according to The Athletic, a loan move to Burnley is on the verge of completion.
 


The Clarets are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea to sign the midfielder on a season-long loan deal and get him through the door by today’s 5pm deadline.
 



The two clubs are still sorting out what percentage of wages Burnley would have to pay as he earns around £100,000 per week at Chelsea. But Drinkwater has reported for a medical and is expected to sign on the dotted line in time for the club to register him.

He made the bench just once for a Premier League game last season and is desperate to play regular football again.
 


Drinkwater was a major part of the Leicester City side that won the league in 2016 but his career has been on the slide since joined Chelsea in £30m move a year later.   
 