Chelsea Midfielder Makes Late Championship Move

Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown has made a late loan move to Championship outfit Luton Town.



The 22-year-old spent last term on loan at Leeds United as he recovered from a knee injury and barely featured for the Whites under Marcelo Bielsa.













Chelsea have now opted to send Brown out on loan again and he has joined Luton, subject to approval from the Premier League and the EFL.



He will spend the entire season on loan in the Championship with Luton and bid to clock up regular playing time to get his career back on track.



Brown has had a series of loan spells away from Chelsea in recent years.







The midfielder has spent time at Vitesse in the Netherlands, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and, latterly, Leeds.



Brown has been capped by England all the way through to Under-20 level.



Luton drew their Championship opener 3-3 against Middlesbrough and are next in action away at Neil Warnock's Cardiff City on Saturday.



