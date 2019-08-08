XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 08:56 BST

Crystal Palace Fail With Big Bid For CSKA Moscow Striker

 




Crystal Palace have had a club-record bid for CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov turned down by the Russian side, according to the Sun.

The Eagles are pushing to bring in a striker before the transfer window for English clubs slams shut later today.  


 



With Wilfried Zaha submitting a transfer request on Wednesday in an attempt to force his way out of Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace are now racing against time to land a new forward.

And the London-based club have had a club-record offer for Chalov turned down by CSKA Moscow.
 


Crystal Palace's current most expensive signing is Christian Benteke, whom they signed from Liverpool for a fee in the region of £32m in 2016.



It is claimed that the Premier League side would have broken their transfer record if CSKA Moscow had accepted the side's latest bid.

Crystal Palace also had a bid for Chalov rejected earlier this summer.
 


Chalov, 21, scored 17 goals for CSKA Moscow last season, including two in the Champions League.

The Russian striker has also been involved in three goals for his team in the Russian top flight so far this season.   
 