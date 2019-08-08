Danny Rose Heads Back To Tottenham As Two Watford Bids Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Danny Rose has failed to force through a deadline day move out of Tottenham Hotspur after the north London club rejected two bids from Watford.



The England full-back checked into Watford’s training ground earlier today in anticipation of a deadline day transfer.













Rose was hoping to complete the formalities of a move once the two clubs worked out an agreement over a fee for his transfer.



But according to The Athletic, Tottenham knocked back two offers from Watford and Rose’s probable move to Vicarage Road today is now dead in the water.





The defender has left Watford’s training facilities and is unlikely to join another English club this summer as the window has slammed shut for the Premier League and Championship teams.









The arrival of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham has further pushed Rose down the pecking order at Tottenham and he is expected to be a bit-part player at Tottenham if he stays.



The 29-year-old is old is keen to leave Tottenham and is now likely to seek a move to a European club this summer.





With the transfer window in most major leagues open until 2nd September, he could still leave Tottenham in the next three weeks.

