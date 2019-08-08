XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 10:11 BST

David Luiz Undergoing Medical Ahead Of Shock Arsenal Switch

 




Brazilian defender David Luiz is undergoing a medical ahead of his shock deadline move to Arsenal from Chelsea, according to a Sky Sports News 9:52 report.

It emerged on Wednesday that the defender is closing in on a move to Arsenal after falling skipping training to push for a move.  


 



The Chelsea boss agreed to sell him and Arsenal have agreed to pay a fee of £8m to take him to the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian is closing in on the cross-London switch and is currently being put through his paces during a medical at Arsenal.
 


Luiz has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners and will sign a two-year contract once the formalities of the transfer are done.



The Brazilian initially joined Chelsea in 2011 from Benfica, before departing for Paris Saint-Germain in 2014.

Chelsea paid a massive fee to get him back from PSG in 2016 and he has made 246 appearances over two stints at the Blues.
 


The Brazilian also won the Premier League and the Champions League as a Chelsea player.   
 