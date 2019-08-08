XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 18:11 BST

Derby County Swoop For Celtic Winger Is Off

 




Derby County's proposed move to sign Celtic winger Scott Sinclair is off. 

The Rams have been linked with snapping up the Celtic wide-man, but have been up against it to push a deal over the line before the closure of the Championship transfer window.


 



Now, according to The Athletic, Sinclair's move to Derby is dead and he will not be moving to Pride Park this summer.

Sinclair could still complete a move to a club in Europe as transfer windows across the continent remain firmly open for business.

 


Derby could still complete a winger signing as it is claimed that Bristol City's Jamie Paterson is a possible addition for the Pride Park club.


 


Sinclair has now entered the final year of his contract at Celtic, having joined the Scottish giants in the summer of 2016.

He helped the Bhoys to another domestic treble last season and made 55 appearances across all competitions, scoring a valuable 17 goals for the side in the process.

 


Sinclair has only clocked 45 minutes of action under boss Neil Lennon so far in the new season.

 