06 October 2018

08/08/2019 - 09:54 BST

Everton Could Turn To Crystal Palace and Watford Target Ismaila Sarr

 




Everton could turn to Crystal Palace and Watford target Ismaila Sarr after seeing their latest bid for Wilfried Zaha rejected, according to the Sun

The Toffees have been trying hard to put an agreement in place with Crystal Palace to take Zaha to Goodison Park, but time is running out and the Eagles have not yet accepted a proposal.


 



They are now mulling what to do and it is claimed Sarr's name has popped up as a possibility if Zaha cannot be signed.

Crystal Palace have been heavily linked with Sarr as a replacement for Zaha, while Watford are also keen on the Rennes winger.

 


Sarr is waiting in France for news of Rennes agreeing a fee with any of his suitors, as he prepares to be ready to leave for England at a moment's notice.


 


The clock is ticking down to the 5pm Premier League deadline and Rennes would be able to replace Sarr after today as windows across Europe still have almost a full month left to run.

It has been claimed a deal for Sarr would cost Everton around £35m to £40m and as such the club could see it as better value than a big money swoop for Zaha.

 


Sarr is under contract at Rennes until 2021 and scored 13 goals, along with providing eleven assists, in 50 appearances last season.

 