XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 17:16 BST

Everton Fail To Meet Man Utd’s Marcos Rojo Asking Price

 




Marcos Rojo is staying at Manchester United after a move to Everton failed to materialise, according to a Sky Sports News 17:06 report

Toffees boss Marco Silva wanted a defender with Premier League experience bringing in to Goodison Park before the closure of the Premier League transfer window.


 



Everton held talks with Manchester United to find an agreement, but it has been claimed they did not offer a sum acceptable to the Red Devils.

As such, Rojo will continue at Old Trafford.

 


The centre-back, who is well down the pecking order at a club now well stocked for central defenders, could still move this summer.


 


Windows outside the Premier League remain firmly open and Rojo may opt to escape from Old Trafford abroad to try to rekindle his career.

Everton manager Silva though will have to trust in his current options, at least until the transfer window opens again in January.

 


Premier League clubs can still sign free agents, who can move outside the transfer window system.

 