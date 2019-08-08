Everton Fail To Meet Man Utd’s Marcos Rojo Asking Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Marcos Rojo is staying at Manchester United after a move to Everton failed to materialise, according to a Sky Sports News 17:06 report.



Toffees boss Marco Silva wanted a defender with Premier League experience bringing in to Goodison Park before the closure of the Premier League transfer window.













Everton held talks with Manchester United to find an agreement, but it has been claimed they did not offer a sum acceptable to the Red Devils.



As such, Rojo will continue at Old Trafford.



The centre-back, who is well down the pecking order at a club now well stocked for central defenders, could still move this summer.







Windows outside the Premier League remain firmly open and Rojo may opt to escape from Old Trafford abroad to try to rekindle his career.



Everton manager Silva though will have to trust in his current options, at least until the transfer window opens again in January.



Premier League clubs can still sign free agents, who can move outside the transfer window system.



