XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 08:48 BST

Everton Showing Interest In Marcos Rojo

 




Everton are keen on signing Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo before the transfer window closes. 

Manchester United have a host of centre-backs on the books at Old Trafford and recently added to the total by signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City.


 



They could be ready to let Rojo leave and, according to ESPN FC, Everton hold an interest in the defender heading into the final hours of the Premier League transfer window.

Rojo could also move outside England and would have until 2nd September to seal a move away.

 


Manchester United recently rejected a proposal for Chris Smalling, but Everton may try their luck for Rojo.


 


The 29-year-old has now entered the last two years of his contract at Manchester United and made just five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season.

He saw his campaign interrupted by injury, but may still be surplus to requirements for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

 


Since arriving at the club from Sporting Lisbon, Rojo has made a total of 113 appearances in a red shirt.

 