Everton Showing Interest In Marcos Rojo

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are keen on signing Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo before the transfer window closes.



Manchester United have a host of centre-backs on the books at Old Trafford and recently added to the total by signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City.













They could be ready to let Rojo leave and, according to ESPN FC, Everton hold an interest in the defender heading into the final hours of the Premier League transfer window.



Rojo could also move outside England and would have until 2nd September to seal a move away.



Manchester United recently rejected a proposal for Chris Smalling, but Everton may try their luck for Rojo.







The 29-year-old has now entered the last two years of his contract at Manchester United and made just five Premier League appearances for the Red Devils last season.



He saw his campaign interrupted by injury, but may still be surplus to requirements for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.



Since arriving at the club from Sporting Lisbon, Rojo has made a total of 113 appearances in a red shirt.



