Everton Swoop For Manchester United’s Marcos Rojo Appears In Balance

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are facing a tense finish to the transfer window as they race against time to get a deal over the line for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.



Rojo has emerged as the centre-back target for Everton on deadline day and Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers to let him go.













The Premier League giants would prefer to sell him, but Everton are believed to be keen on signing him on a loan deal until the end of the season.



The two clubs have been in talks over getting Rojo to Goodison Park, but it has been claimed that deal is precariously hanging in balance as the clock approaches 5pm.





According to The Athletic, there are little indications to suggest that Everton are close to getting a deal over the line to take Rojo to Merseyside.









They are racing against time to conclude the negotiations despite the willingness of all the parties involved to do a deal.



Rojo is unlikely to play much football next season at Manchester United and is down the defensive pecking order.





The Argentine is prepared to leave as he is not to spend one more season being a bit-part player at Old Trafford.



Manchester United have time to attract offers from Europe for Rojo until 2nd September, but for Everton, time is rapidly running out.

