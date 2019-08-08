Everton Target Wilfried Zaha Hasn’t Skipped Crystal Palace Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, who is wanted by Everton, has not done a no-show in training this morning amidst speculation over his future, according to the Sun.



Zaha slapped in a transfer request on Wednesday after it emerged that Crystal Palace had rejected a player plus cash deal from Everton for the winger.













The 26-year-old has been left fuming by Crystal Palace, who he feels have denied him a move to Arsenal this summer and are now stopping him from joining Everton.



It emerged earlier today that Zaha was not seen in training with the rest of the Crystal Palace squad ahead of the start of the Premier League season this weekend.





But it has been claimed that it not been a complete no-show by the winger as Zaha has turned up for work in the gym at Crystal Palace’s training facilities.









With his future not sorted out, every movement on the part of the winger is being analysed.



Crystal Palace recently quoted Everton a whopping £100m to sign Zaha.





With the clock running down on the transfer window, Everton are considering other options and the jury is out on whether Zaha will get his move.

