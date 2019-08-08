Fulham Belong In Premier League – Harrison Reed Delighted With Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton midfielder Harrison Reed has revealed he was desperate to join Fulham, after securing a season-long loan switch to Craven Cottage.



The 24-year-old, who came up through the ranks at Southampton, has spent each of the last two seasons on loan in the Championship, with Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers, respectively.













Despite featuring prominently in the second-tier last season, Reed failed to muscle his way into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans at St Mary’s Stadium and has been sent out on loan again.



The midfielder has now linked up with Fulham on a season-long deal and admits it feels great to have joined the west London club this summer.





Reed also revealed he was desperate to join Fulham as soon as he knew about their interest and insists the club deserve to be in the Premier League, while stressing he wants to help them get there this term.







“It’s great to get it done”, Reed told the club’s official website.



“I heard about the interest and, from my side, I was desperate to get here and get it signed, and thankfully it’s happened.





“The club belongs in the Premier League, and hopefully I can help them get there this season.”



Reed, who has entered the final year of his contract with Southampton, directly contributed to nine goals in the Championship last season.

