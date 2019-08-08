He Was Wanted, He’s Highly Promising – Stoke Boss Pleased To Land Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City manager Nathan Jones is happy with the arrival of Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and believes the youngster has already proven his talent in the Championship.



The Potters have confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old centre-back from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a one-year loan deal, beating off competition from other clubs.













The Staffordshire-based club were delivered a heavy blow after skipper Ryan Shawcross suffered a broken fibula during their pre-season friendly against Leicester City.



With the injury set to keep the 31-year-old sidelined for an extended period, Stoke will benefit from having young Carter-Vickers in their ranks.





Jones, who has been in charge of the club since January, believes that the United States international proved his worth in the league last season and can add value to the Potters squad.







“Cameron’s arrival strengthens our central defensive resources which is something we made a priority after Ryan Shawcross suffered his unfortunate injury," Jones told the club's website.



"He’s a highly promising young player who has already shown that the Championship holds no fears for him.





“He was wanted by a number of clubs at this level and we’re delighted to have managed to sign him.”



Carter-Vickers spent last season on loan at Swansea City and made 30 Championship appearances for the Welsh club.

