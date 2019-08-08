XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 20:27 BST

He’s Quality – Reading Boss Delighted To Land Liverpool Midfielder

 




Reading manager Jose Gomes is excited to have added 21-year-old midfielder Ovie Ejaria to the Royals squad and is confident about the player's abilities.

Championship side Reading have confirmed the deadline day arrival of Ejaria at the Madejski Stadium on a one-year loan deal from Premier League side Liverpool.  


 



The Royals have also agreed to make the move permanent in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £3m, which will potentially rise to £3.5m.

Ejaria spent the latter half of last season on loan at the Berkshire-based club and made 16 Championship appearances for the side.
 


Gomes, who has been in charge of the club since December 2018, has revealed that Ejaria is well respected within the Reading squad and is delighted to have the London-born central midfielder on board.
 



"The fans, the players, my coaching team and I already know all about the quality Ovie possesses, the impact he can make at this level and the respect he already commands within the dressing room here at Reading", Gomes told the club's website.

"I am thrilled he has agreed to join us again this season.
 


Ejaria found the back of the net once and assisted twice for Reading in the Championship last season.

The midfielder's permanent switch to Reading next summer will see him put an end to his five-year spell at Liverpool.   
 