Leeds United Communicate Confident Message On Eddie Nketiah

Leeds United are confident they are on track to sign Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan before the transfer window for Championship clubs closes at 5pm.



The Whites have been putting the striker through his medical paces, but know that is no guarantee as they gave Daniel James a medical in January, but saw the deal collapse.













However, the Whites are confident and, according to The Athletic, the message from the club is "all good" on the swoop for Nketiah.



Leeds are confident that the deal will be over the line before the window closes, handing Marcelo Bielsa another striker to work with.



The Yorkshire giants have beaten off competition from both Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf to land Nketiah.







It is claimed that Whites director of football Victor Orta, who has a good relationship with Arsenal boss Unai Emery, played a key role in convincing Nketiah to go to Elland Road.



Leeds recently sold Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht, but have opted against spending the money to replace the striker with a loan acquisition.



They will hope Nketiah can hit the ground running in the Championship this term.

