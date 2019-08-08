XRegister
X
08/08/2019 - 09:31 BST

Leeds United Could Rival Championship Pair For Late Defender Deal

 




Leeds United could make a deadline day dash to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is also being chased by Bristol City and Wigan, according to the Sun.

The Whites are looking to get a deal over the line for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on loan before the window slams shut later this afternoon.  


 



However, there are suggestions Leeds are in the market for more than one player on deadline day and could look to bring in a centre-back.

It has been claimed Leeds are potentially in the race for Tottenham’s 21-year-old centre-back Carter-Vickers and could make a move for him in the coming hours.
 


There are concerns that Marcelo Bielsa is short of options at the heart of Leeds’ defence and the Spurs defender has emerged as a possible target.
 



But Bristol City and Wigan are currently leading the race for the young centre-back and are looking to take him away from the north London club.

Tottenham are keen to let him go and would prefer to sell him over loaning the defender out.
 


A product of the Spurs academy, he spent last season on loan at Swansea and made 30 appearances in the Championship.   
 