06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 10:43 BST

Manchester United Consider Loaning Out Defender To Everton

 




Manchester United are huddled in meetings to discuss the possibility of letting Marcos Rojo join Everton on loan today, according to ESPN FC.

The Argentine was a bit-part player last season at Manchester United and the arrival of Harry Maguire has pushed him further down the defensive pecking order.  


 



Rojo has been open to leaving Manchester United this summer if the club failed to provide any guarantees to him over regular game time in the upcoming campaign.

It has claimed that Everton have come in with an offer to sign him on loan before the transfer window slams shut later this afternoon.
 


And now meetings are under way at Manchester United’s training facilities to discuss the possibility of letting him go.



Manchester United rejected a bid from Everton to sign Chris Smalling on loan earlier this week.

But they could open to letting the Argentine leave as he is not expected to be a big part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.
 


Everton are in the market for a defender today and Rojo is one of the options they are exploring.   
 