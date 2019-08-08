XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 11:50 BST

Monaco Agree Fee For Player Arsenal Have Sell-On Clause For

 




Monaco have agreed a fee with Angers for winger Jeff Reine-Adelaide, a player who Arsenal have a sell-on clause for. 

Reine-Adelaide has impressed in France with Angers and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs showing keen interest in securing his services this summer.


 



Portuguese giants FC Porto, along with Ligue 1 sides Lille and Lyon, are firm fans of the France Under-21 international.

However, Monaco are in pole position to sign Reine-Adelaide and have agreed a fee with Nice for the former Arsenal man, according to French daily the Nice Matin.

 


It is unclear what level the fee will be, with Arsenal being entitled to ten per cent of the amount by virtue of the sell-on clause.


 


Monaco must still find an agreement on personal terms with Reine-Adelaide's agents and have been holding talks to find common ground on a contract at the Stade Louis II.

Arsenal will likely receive the sell-on cash too late to use in the Premier League transfer window, which closes at 5pm today.

 


Monaco are under no pressure to push the deal for Reine-Adelaide over the line soon as the window in France is open until 2nd September.

 