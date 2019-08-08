New Approach – Now Tottenham Hotspur Trying To Loan Paulo Dybala

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have switched their focus towards loaning Paulo Dybala given the difficulties of completing a permanent transfer before the transfer window for Premier League clubs closes at 5pm.



Spurs want to bring Dybala in and have agreed a fee with Juventus; they were then trying to iron out the player's salary, agent fees and image rights.













However, the issue with image rights is complex and Tottenham have little chance of completing a permanent deal for Dybala before the transfer window shuts.



They have not abandoned their pursuit though and, according to The Athletic, are now working on a loan deal.



The agreement would contain an obligation to buy, meaning Tottenham could wrap up the permanent signing of Dybala next summer.







However, Juventus ideally want to sell Dybala because they want to bank the money now and the jury is out on whether the Italian champions will agree.



Tottenham are set to sign Giovani Lo Celso on an initial loan deal and will pay Real Betis a loan fee of €16m; it remains to be seen if a loan fee could be worked into the deal for Dybala.



Spurs are continuing to push for the deal to go through, but are battling against the clock.



Juventus have longer to find a replacement for Dybala as Italy's window does not close today.

