Newcastle United Aiming For Two Signings Beyond Emil Krafth

Newcastle United want to add a defender and a striker to the ranks at St James' Park on deadline day, according to the Sun.



The Magpies are locking down the arrival of right-back Emil Krafth from French side Amiens, but Steve Bruce still wants to see further business done.













Bruce feels he is light at the back and up front, and as a result wants Newcastle to push two deals over the line, in addition to Krafth.



The clock is ticking down to the 5pm deadline, although Premier League deal sheets could buy Newcastle another two hours to wrap up any agreed deals.



The Magpies have added to their squad in recent weeks, but further work could be done before their Premier League opener.







Bruce's side kick off the new season by playing host to Unai Emery's Arsenal, who are also expected to do deals on deadline day.



The Gunners could wrap up the arrival of centre-back David Luiz from London rivals Chelsea, meaning he could be involved at St James' Park.



Luiz did not train with Chelsea on Wednesday as he looked to push for a move away from Stamford Bridge and to the Emirates Stadium.



