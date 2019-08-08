XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

08/08/2019 - 07:14 BST

Newcastle United Star Travelling For Sheffield Wednesday Medical

 




Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is set to seal a season-long loan move to Sheffield Wednesday, according to Sky Sports News

Murphy has been the subject of interest from a host of clubs in the Championship in recent days, but it appears Steve Bruce's former club are set to win the race for his signature.


 



The wide-man is travelling to Yorkshire this morning to undergo a medical with Sheffield Wednesday.

If he completes the checks without issue then he will put pen to paper to a loan contract to keep him at Hillsborough for the rest of the season.

 


Murphy is no stranger to Championship football and spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.


 


He featured regularly in the Baggies' push for promotion and will now bid to help Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship campaign.

The winger is surplus to requirements at Newcastle and will want regular first team football with the Owls, something he would have missed by staying at St James' Park.

 


Murphy joined Newcastle from Norwich City in the summer of 2017, but has struggled to make an impact during his time at the Magpies so far.

 