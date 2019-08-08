Newcastle United Yet To Receive Acceptable Dwight Gayle Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are still waiting to receive a sensational offer for striker Dwight Gayle.



The goalscorer has attracted significant interest from a host of Championship clubs, but Magpies boss Steve Bruce has been minded to keep hold of him.













The club could let him move on if they are offered a big fee on a permanent deal or if a club are willing to take on all of his wages.



However, according to The Athletic, no clubs have yet come forward with the type of offer Newcastle would need to let Gayle go.



If Gayle does not move then Newcastle are happy for him to fight for a place in the team.







Bruce has admitted his admiration for Gayle and will be keen to see the striker work to break into the side at St James' Park.



However, he will have extra competition for places due to the imminent arrival of Andy Carroll.



Carroll is expected to complete an emotional return to the club and will fight for a spot in the side.

