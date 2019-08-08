Nottingham Forest Expected To Announce Further Loan Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are expected to confirm the loan arrival of John Bostock.



The Tricky Trees have been busy towards the end of the Championship transfer window, but have not finished their business yet.













Bostock is due to arrive on loan, with the club already having wrapped up the paperwork, according to The Athletic.



All eyes are now on Nottingham Forest to confirm the loan signing of the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who is expected to spend the entire season on loan at the City Ground.



Bostock left English football initially to join Toronto FC on a loan deal, before then heading to Belgium with Royal Antwerp.







The midfielder turned out for Leuven in Belgium and then had a stint in France with Lens.



He continued his adventure abroad by joining Turkish side Bursaspor and moved to French outfit Toulouse last year.



Bostock will now be looking to find his feet back in English football with Nottingham Forest and he will become the club's 12th signing of a busy summer transfer window.



