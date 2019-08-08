XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 19:47 BST

Nottingham Forest Expected To Announce Further Loan Capture

 




Nottingham Forest are expected to confirm the loan arrival of John Bostock. 

The Tricky Trees have been busy towards the end of the Championship transfer window, but have not finished their business yet.


 



Bostock is due to arrive on loan, with the club already having wrapped up the paperwork, according to The Athletic.

All eyes are now on Nottingham Forest to confirm the loan signing of the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who is expected to spend the entire season on loan at the City Ground.

 


Bostock left English football initially to join Toronto FC on a loan deal, before then heading to Belgium with Royal Antwerp.


 


The midfielder turned out for Leuven in Belgium and then had a stint in France with Lens.

He continued his adventure abroad by joining Turkish side Bursaspor and moved to French outfit Toulouse last year.

 


Bostock will now be looking to find his feet back in English football with Nottingham Forest and he will become the club's 12th signing of a busy summer transfer window.

 