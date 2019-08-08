Philippe Coutinho And Agents Were Not Convinced By Tottenham Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Philippe Coutinho and his agents ended talks over a move to Tottenham Hotspur because they were not convinced about a move to the north London club, it has been claimed in Spain.



Tottenham held talks with Barcelona about taking Coutinho to England on a season-long loan agreement.













The talks did not progress however and different reasons have been offered as to why Coutinho has not made the move to Tottenham this summer.



Now it has been claimed that it was Coutinho's decision not to move to Tottenham.



According to Spanish radio station COPE's El Partidazo de COPE programme, Coutinho and his representatives ended talks as they were not convinced about a move to Tottenham.







It is claimed that the player and his representatives are now alive to opportunities in other leagues.



Coutinho has struggled to impress at the Camp Nou since joining Barcelona in a big money move from Liverpool in the January 2018 transfer window.



A move this summer has been floated, but it is claimed Tottenham were the only Premier League side to show serious interest in the former Liverpool man.



