Premier League Experience Driving Everton’s Pursuit of Marcos Rojo

Everton’s pursuit of Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is being driven by the club’s insistence on bringing in a centre-back with Premier League appearance.



The Toffees are in the market for a defender on the final day of the transfer window as Marco Silva looks to put a finishing touch to his squad.













Kurt Zouma was Everton’s top defensive target after he impressed on loan at Goodison Park last season, but Chelsea have refused to entertain offers for the Frenchman.



Everton have been forced to look at other targets and Manchester United’s Rojo has reportedly emerged as an option on deadline day.





According to The Athletic, Silva and Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands have decided that they want to sign a centre-back with Premier League experience.









Everton have burned their fingers by signing Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate in recent windows and want to bring in someone who has played in the top tier of English football.



Manchester United are keen to offload Rojo but would prefer to sell him this summer.





A loan deal is believed to be in the works and there are also suggestions that a permanent deal worth £25m could also be done.

