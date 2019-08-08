XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 12:01 BST

Premier League Experience Driving Everton’s Pursuit of Marcos Rojo

 




Everton’s pursuit of Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is being driven by the club’s insistence on bringing in a centre-back with Premier League appearance.

The Toffees are in the market for a defender on the final day of the transfer window as Marco Silva looks to put a finishing touch to his squad.  


 



Kurt Zouma was Everton’s top defensive target after he impressed on loan at Goodison Park last season, but Chelsea have refused to entertain offers for the Frenchman.

Everton have been forced to look at other targets and Manchester United’s Rojo has reportedly emerged as an option on deadline day.
 


According to The Athletic, Silva and Everton’s director of football Marcel Brands have decided that they want to sign a centre-back with Premier League experience.
 



Everton have burned their fingers by signing Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate in recent windows and want to bring in someone who has played in the top tier of English football.

Manchester United are keen to offload Rojo but would prefer to sell him this summer.
 


A loan deal is believed to be in the works and there are also suggestions that a permanent deal worth £25m could also be done.   
 