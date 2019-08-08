Rangers Closing In On Winger Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are close to securing a deal to sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker, adding him to the ranks at Ibrox.



Steven Gerrard has been on the lookout for more signings after making considerable additions to his squad over the summer.













The Rangers boss has been looking to add more attacking options to his Gers squad and it seems the club are close to completing another deal.



According to STV, the Scottish giants are on the verge of getting a deal over the line to secure the signature of Manchester City attacker Barker.





The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Preston North End and registered two goals in the second tier of English football.









Rangers are signing him on a permanent deal and he will soon travel to Scotland to complete the formalities of the transfer.



The Glasgow giants are under no pressure to complete the deal today as the transfer window in Scotland will remain open until 2nd September.





It is unclear what the signing of Barker means for Rangers' interest in Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.

