XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 09:22 BST

Rangers Closing In On Winger Capture

 




Rangers are close to securing a deal to sign Manchester City winger Brandon Barker, adding him to the ranks at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard has been on the lookout for more signings after making considerable additions to his squad over the summer.  


 



The Rangers boss has been looking to add more attacking options to his Gers squad and it seems the club are close to completing another deal.

According to STV, the Scottish giants are on the verge of getting a deal over the line to secure the signature of Manchester City attacker Barker.
 


The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Championship outfit Preston North End and registered two goals in the second tier of English football.
 



Rangers are signing him on a permanent deal and he will soon travel to Scotland to complete the formalities of the transfer.

The Glasgow giants are under no pressure to complete the deal today as the transfer window in Scotland will remain open until 2nd September.
 


It is unclear what the signing of Barker means for Rangers' interest in Liverpool winger Ryan Kent.   
 