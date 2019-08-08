XRegister
08/08/2019 - 16:29 BST

Rangers Interest In Ryan Kent Dead Without Change In Liverpool Stance

 




Ryan Kent is unlikely to rejoin Rangers this summer unless Liverpool decide to change their stance on him.

Kent impressed during a loan spell at Rangers last season and Steven Gerrard has been keen to take him back to Ibrox during the ongoing transfer window.  


 



However, Liverpool have made it clear that they do not want to loan him out again this summer and want a permanent solution for his future.

And according to STV, Kent’s possible return to Rangers is at present dead.
 


Liverpool are demanding a fee of around £10m for the 22-year-old winger and Rangers are not in a position to fork out a sum of that nature this summer.
 



Rangers have until 2nd September to sign players, but unless Liverpool change their mind and agree to loan him out again, a deal looks unlikely.

Leeds United have also shown an interest in Kent, but with Eddie Nketiah’s signing confirmed, the Whites are not likely to sign the Red.
 


Kent’s options will become more limited after transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs slam shut in the next hour.   
 