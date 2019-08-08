Reading Working Hard To Agree Fee With Liverpool For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading are trying to agree a fee with Liverpool to get midfielder Ovie Ejaria in through the door before the Premier League and Championship transfer window closes today.



Ejaria spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading in the Championship and the club are looking to bring him back.













They have been exploring another loan, but now appear to be focusing on a permanent deal to end Ejaria's time at Anfield.



The Royals are now trying to agree a fee for Ejaria, according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, with the deal hanging in the balance.



Ejaria wants to make the move for Reading, but it is unclear if the Royals can agree a deal with Liverpool.







The midfielder spent the first half of last season on loan in Scotland at Rangers.



Despite being handed playing time by Steven Gerrard and featuring in the Europa League for Rangers, Ejaria could not settle north of the border and the loan deal was terminated.



Out of the first team picture at Anfield, Ejaria is now keen to take the next step in his career by joining Reading.

