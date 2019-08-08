Ryan Sessegnon Signs Contract To Become Tottenham Hotspur Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Ryan Sessegnon has completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur from Fulham and signed on the dotted line with the north London club, according to the BBC.



Tottenham have been one of the busier top six Premier League clubs on transfer deadline day and are about to announce two new signings before the deadline at 5pm.













Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been going through a medical and Spurs are confident of getting his loan move over the line in time.



And they have managed to snap up their long term target Sessegnon as the player has signed a contract to become a Tottenham player.





A five-year deal has been signed and Tottenham are just a step away from making an official announcement on the 19-year-old’s signing.







His arrival looked in doubt earlier in the day when it emerged that Tottenham and Fulham were struggling to reach an agreement over a fee and the move could have stalled.



But the player pushed for the transfer and deal worth an initial £25m was agreed between the two clubs.





Sessegnon was insistent on joining Tottenham and did not consider offers from any other clubs, amid interest from Marseille.

