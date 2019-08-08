Sheffield Wednesday Showing Interest In Hamburg Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday are interested in former Rangers defender David Bates, according to the Sun.



The Owls want to add to their defensive options before the transfer window for Championship clubs shuts later today and have been considering a number of potential additions.













Now former Rangers centre-back Bates has appeared on the radar at Hillsborough.



Bates is currently on the books at German second tier side Hamburg and has another three years left to run on his contract at the club.



It is unclear on what terms Hamburg might be willing to let the Scot depart this summer, but Sheffield Wednesday have little time in which to do a deal.







Bates made a total of 28 appearances across all competitions at Hamburg last season and even chipped in with a goal.



He made the move to Germany with Hamburg last summer after departing Rangers.



The German side would have ample time to replace Bates if they do allow him to leave as the transfer window in the country remains open until 2nd September.



