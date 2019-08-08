Southampton Winger Snubs Middlesbrough Loan Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough have been snubbed by Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi.



The 25-year-old has been linked with an exit from St Mary's this summer, but it does not appear he will be heading to the Riverside to play his football for Boro this term.













Middlesbrough made an offer to sign Elyounoussi on loan, however according to Norwegian daily VG's Arilas Ould-Saada, the player has rejected the move.



The Norway international has no intention of joining Middlesbrough on loan this summer.



The former Basel man cost Southampton a cool £16m to sign in the summer of 2018.







He has struggled to make an impact on the south coast though and it remains to be seen if he will still be on the books at Southampton after the summer.



Despite the chance of playing time at Middlesbrough the winger has not been willing to drop down to the Championship.



And a move within England will be off the table for the Norwegian until January after the window closes today; he could still head abroad though.

