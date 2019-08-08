XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/08/2019 - 13:32 BST

Standby – Crystal Palace Have Replacement For Everton Target Wilfried Zaha Waiting

 




Crystal Palace appear not to have ruled out selling Everton target Wilfried Zaha as they have picked out a replacement for the winger, according to a Sky Sports News 13:21 report

The Eagles have played hardball over Zaha so far this summer, with Arsenal hitting a brick wall in their attempts to sign him, while of late Everton have been struggling to agree a deal.


 



Zaha has asked to be sold and believes that Palace promised he would be allowed to leave if a fair offer came in.

It has now been suggested that Crystal Palace are potentially planning for life after Zaha by showing interest in Jean-Kevin Augustin.

 


The 22-year-old attacker is on the books at German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and is claimed to be on standby to fly to London.


 


Augustin would cost the Eagles a fee of £15m to bring over and all eyes are on whether Roy Hodgson pulls the trigger.

The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster has struggled to make an impact in Germany and made just 17 appearances in the Bundesliga last term, scoring three goals.

 


He could relish the chance for a fresh start in the Premier League, but Crystal Palace have yet to tell Augustin to get on a plane.

 