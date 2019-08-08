Standby – Crystal Palace Have Replacement For Everton Target Wilfried Zaha Waiting

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace appear not to have ruled out selling Everton target Wilfried Zaha as they have picked out a replacement for the winger, according to a Sky Sports News 13:21 report.



The Eagles have played hardball over Zaha so far this summer, with Arsenal hitting a brick wall in their attempts to sign him, while of late Everton have been struggling to agree a deal.













Zaha has asked to be sold and believes that Palace promised he would be allowed to leave if a fair offer came in.



It has now been suggested that Crystal Palace are potentially planning for life after Zaha by showing interest in Jean-Kevin Augustin.



The 22-year-old attacker is on the books at German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and is claimed to be on standby to fly to London.







Augustin would cost the Eagles a fee of £15m to bring over and all eyes are on whether Roy Hodgson pulls the trigger.



The former Paris Saint-Germain youngster has struggled to make an impact in Germany and made just 17 appearances in the Bundesliga last term, scoring three goals.



He could relish the chance for a fresh start in the Premier League, but Crystal Palace have yet to tell Augustin to get on a plane.



