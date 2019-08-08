Stoke City Closing In On Leeds United Linked Cameron Carter-Vickers

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are closing in on Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has also been linked with Leeds United, according to the BBC.



Tottenham are ready to offload the centre-back before the Premier League and Championship transfer window closes later today.













It is claimed that Carter-Vickers is attracting substantial interest amongst a number of Championship sides and Leeds have been linked with him in recent hours.



However, Stoke are the side that are closing in on securing the defender's signature.



It is claimed that the Potters will fork out around £6m to take Carter-Vickers to the club from Spurs.







The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship at Swansea City and managed a total of 30 appearances in the division for the Welsh club.



He has made a total of just four senior appearances for Tottenham and could now be set to end his association with the north London club.



A United States international, Carter-Vickers has another two years left to run on his contract at Tottenham.



