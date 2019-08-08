This Is Why Wigan Move Is Perfect For Me – Tom Pearce Following Leeds Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Pearce has hailed his move from Leeds United to Wigan Athletic as "perfect" and is relishing the chance to kick on at the DW Stadium.



Championship side Wigan have confirmed the signing of 21-year-old left-back Pearce from league rivals Leeds, with the youngster penning a three-year deal.













The Englishman joined the Leeds youth set-up from Everton in 2014 and went on to make ten senior team appearances for the Whites, from which he scored once.



Pearce has joined the likes of Kieffer Moore, Jamal Lowe and Antonee Robinson in moving to the DW Stadium as the Latics hope to hope to move up the league.





The 21-year-old believes that the club's ambition, along with the fact that he is from Ormskirk, makes his Wigan move the perfect one for him.







"I'm very pleased. I've known about the interest for a few weeks now, so it's great to finally be here", Pearce told Latics TV.



"Everything is great here, from the facilities to the squad, to the ambition of the coaching team and the players. It's the perfect move for me.





"This club has made a lot of history since I was born and I'm just excited to step out on the pitch and represent it.



"I know a few of the lads already because I played at Everton with Antonee Robinson, Joe Williams and Callum Lang who I've known for quite a while, so that will help with settling in, and I don't live far away in Ormskirk, so it's another reason it's a perfect move because it's only half an hour away."



Pearce spent the latter half of last season on loan at Scunthorpe United and scored one goal from nine League One appearances for the club.

